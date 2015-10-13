The awesome-looking Firewatch is coming to PC and PS4 in February

Campo Santo has finally confirmed the long-awaited Firewatch is coming to PC and PS4 in February.



The highly-anticipated indie darling that is Firewatch finally has a release date.

Firewatch has been in development for nearly two years and is the first game from fledgling studio Campo Santo.

However, it’s not just any development studio – it’s one made up of gaming industry veterans across the board.

The team is primarily made up of Sean Vanaman and Jake Rodkin, two of the developers behind The Walking Dead series by Telltale Games, alongside Mark of the Ninja lead developer Nels Anderson.

Then there’s contributing art direction from Olly Moss. You might recognise that name as the artist behind those awesome Star Wars prints. And he’s also an ex-Studio Ghibli artist.



Related: Best PSN Games 2015

“Right now we’re still polishing, optimising, writing, and developing the last bits of the game, but we can’t wait to put it out there for you to play,” said Sean Vanaman, Co-Founder of Campo Santo.

Firewatch is going to hit PS4 and PC on February 9 2016, so you can prepare yourself for that monumental occassion.

In case you’ve not heard of it before, Firewatch is a rather mysterious adventure game that takes place in a vast forest in Wyoming.

Apparently there will be opportunities to get early hands-on closer to launch, but we’ll keep you posted on that.

For now, watch the awesome E3 2015 trailer: