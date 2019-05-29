Marvel’s Avengers: Square Enix confirms E3 2019 reveal for the superhero project

First announced over two years ago, The Avengers Project by Square Enix remains one of the most exciting projects in the works right now. Sadly, beyond the initial trailer, we know almost nothing about it. With E3 2019 on the horizon, the publisher has confirmed that we will see a full reveal at the show!

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about The Avengers Project including all the latest news, trailers, release date and our very own wishlist.

The Square Enix Avengers Project news – Get ready for the E3 2019 reveal

Marvel and Square Enix have confirmed that The Avengers Project will receive a full reveal at E3 2019! Check out all the important details below.

The Square Enix Avengers Project release date – when is it coming out?

At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding the release of Square Enix’s Avengers project. Platforms are also unconfirmed, will this end up being something we play on PS5 and Xbox 2?

However, with Infinity War and Endgame now behind us, it’s hard to imagine it being too far off. We’re hoping that the publisher’s event at E3 2019 will feature an abundance of exciting new info, including when we can play it.

The Avengers Square Enix Project trailer – How does it look?

The aforementioned announcement trailer is the only snippet of footage we have, and we doubt it represents any form of actual gameplay.

Despite its brevity, the trailer teases some exciting ideas, as well as the appearance of our favourite superheroes. Recognisable mementos of The Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor all feature, and we’ll be damned if you didn’t get goosebumps.

The Avengers Square Enix Project wishlist – What we’d like to see

Different playstyles

The debut trailer confirms the appearance of multiple heroes, all of which possess their own unique powers and abilities. So, does this mean each of them will handle differently, requiring a certain amount of tact and skill to master? Fingers crossed, as this sense of variety is something we rarely see in AAA action titles.

Having the option to navigate the environment with Iron Man’s suit or Thor’s mythic hammer sounds thrilling, as does sprinting through the streets as Captain America while he chases after some bad guys. Now we’re getting flashbacks of The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction on PS2.

A gaming universe

Ever since the release of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008 we’ve seen Marvel craft a multi-faceted cinematic universe previously thought impossible. As far we know, this project will take place in the very same world, but imagine if it didn’t.

Imagine if Marvel gave Square Enix the freedom to craft its own canonical setting using the foundations so many films have built. It’d make perfect sense to leave the staple of heroes untouched, yet we could certainly see the introduction of villains absent from the big screen, drawing from decades of comic history. It would also make it far easier for newcomers to follow along.

Plenty of iconic locations

We’re indifferent about the inclusion of an open-world, as we’d be just as happy riding through a linear blockbuster experience filled with wonderfully rendered environments. Think of it as Uncharted or Tomb Raider meets Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Having the S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier acting as a base of operations before The Avengers set out on missions would be brilliant, especially if you had the option to converse with each character. Forming a deeper relationship that could always have important ramifications on your abilities or the wider narrative. Either way, we cannot wait to see the world of Marvel translated into gaming form once again.

What would you like to see from The Avengers in gaming form?