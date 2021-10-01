Apple announced the next-gen of its Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 13, however we didn’t get a firm release date for the wearable.

The only information regarding the Apple Watch 7‘s release was that it would arrive later in the year, which was slightly odd for a product that typically shipped soon after the announcements.

Rumours had suggested the delay in shipping was due to manufacturing issues but this wasn’t confirmed by Apple.

Now it seems like the wearable might be ready to ship, with Jon Prosser, citing multiple sources, suggesting that pre-orders could begin as early as next week with shipping commencing mid-October.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed from Apple yet so it is worth taking this with a pinch of salt.

Announced alongside the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Mini 6, the Apple Watch 7 is something of a redesign for the wearable. It now has a much larger display with a thinner bezel and a stronger casing.

Other new features include faster charging, a brighter always-on display and dust resistance. There are always multiple new colours, including a very nice looking green.

Previous rumours had suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 was in line for a bigger redesign, with renders showing off a far more angular device that followed the design blueprint set by the recent iPhones, iMacs and iPads. However, this didn’t come to pass

We’re still expecting a number of new Apple products to arrive this year, including the AirPods 3 and the much-anticipated MacBook Pro update. This could include a new M1X or M2 chip, along with the inclusions of many of the parts ditched with the last big MacBook Pro redesign.

There have also been rumours of AirPods Pro 2 and a more colourful range of MacBook Airs, however these will likely arrive next year rather than in 2021.