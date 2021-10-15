 large image

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a weird third-party app bug

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The first Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches are landing on doorsteps, with some early adopters reporting an issue with the app icons for third-party apps.

Some users have taken to social media to note the icons for some of the apps are missing from the honeycomb-like app menu, with blank spaces in their place. This is only on the 45mm Apple Watch, according to affected users (via 9to5Mac).

The issue is highly likely to be a weird software issue that Apple or the app developers can fix quickly. One developer, James Thomson, says his PCalc Apple Watch app is affected. He attributes this to an update designed to get his app ready for the Apple Watch Series 7.

“Did you add nice vector icons to your watch app alongside support for Series 7? Well, hope you like blank icons when your users install your apps today,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the above image. “Doesn’t reproduce on the Series 7 simulator, fine on all my other watches. I am not pleased.”

The developer also revealed there’s an issue with third-party app icons are showing at incorrect sizes on certain watch faces. Apple is yet to address the issue or its cause, but launch day bugs are not rare.

Thomson speculates: “My suspicion is, since all this stuff works perfectly fine in the watchOS simulator for the Series 7 watch, the App Store mechanisms are stripping out the wrong images when downloading the apps. If so, it might be possible to fix server side. I really hope so…”

The Apple Watch Series 7 is offers the largest display yet, with its 45mm display. It also delivers faster charging, but looks anything but an essential upgrade for owners of recent releases.

Are you planning on buying an Apple Watch Series 7? Or are you waiting for what looks like it could be a more ambitious Series 8 upgrade? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

