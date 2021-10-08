The Apple Watch Series 6 is no more

The Apple Watch Series 6, released one year ago by Apple, has essentially been discontinued by the iPhone maker.

On the day Apple put the Series 7 up for pre-order ahead of its release later this month, Apple has removed his predecessor from sale.

Given the Series 7 isn’t much of an upgrade over the Series 6, it’s not surprising to see the 2020 model fall by the wayside.

What is surprising is the Apple Watch Series 3, released way back in 2017, remains on sale as the most affordable option in the range. Apple has been doing great business selling this basic model, enabling first-time Apple Watch buyers to get in on the act for as little as £179/$199. It can still access the latest version of watchOS 8 too.

The Apple Watch SE, which Apple launched last year as a lower cost alternative to the flagship model, which costs £249/$279, is also available along with some special edition models.

The Series 7 is the latest in the range and promises the largest and most advanced Apple Music display yet. It’s more durable, comes with some new health tracking innovations and has 33% faster charging. It also comes in five all-new aluminium colours.

Unfortunately, the battery life hasn’t been boosted and some of the expected healthcare features haven’t been included this time around. Overall, the Series 7 doesn’t feel like a significant upgrade for anyone on a Series 5 Apple Watch or above, but our full review will be published in the weeks to come.

The base model, which is now available to pre-order now from £369/$399, which is £10 lower than the previous model, which started at £379.

The Apple Watch Series 6 got a 4-star review from Trusted Reviews last year with our own Max Parker concluding: “The Apple Watch Series 6 is an excellent product and still the best all-round smartwatch on the market. It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design.”