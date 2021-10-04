The Apple Watch 7 has leaked online ahead of its release

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to launch any day now and we may have just seen the first photos of the watch taken outside of Apple’s HQ since the smartwatch was announced.

The photos originated in a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts. They reportedly belong to an employee at a carrier that is currently testing the Series 7 before it hits shelves later this year.

Image: MacRumors

The images have since been taken down in the group, but MacRumors caught them before they were removed.

The three images show off the new QWERTY keyboard, the apps in Grid View and a page from the settings that refers to the watch as the ‘Apple Watch Series 7’.

The QWERTY keyboard is a new addition to the Apple Watch and can be controlled by tapping or swiping with QuickPath. The keyboard also benefits from machine learning, allowing the watch to predict the word you’re typing.

Furthermore, these photos give us a good look at the larger display launching on the Apple Watch 7. The flagship Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm configurations with the slimmer 1.7mm bezels offering a 20% bigger screen than the one found on the Apple Watch 6.

The Apple Watch 7 is also set to be the most durable Apple Watch yet, with a new crack-proof crystal coating and IP6X dust resistance rating, alongside the usual 50m water resistance claims – though it’s tough to see any of this from photos of the watch.

We can see the straight edges and curved corners that were unveiled at the Apple event on September 14, along with the black casing and a black band with rainbow dots decorating it.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the Apple Watch 7 it launched alongside the iPhone 13, but rumours have suggested it’ll be available soon. It’ll cost $399 (or around £379).