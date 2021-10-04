 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch 7 has leaked online ahead of its release

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to launch any day now and we may have just seen the first photos of the watch taken outside of Apple’s HQ since the smartwatch was announced. 

The photos originated in a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts. They reportedly belong to an employee at a carrier that is currently testing the Series 7 before it hits shelves later this year.

Apple Watch Series 7 leaked images
Image: MacRumors

The images have since been taken down in the group, but MacRumors caught them before they were removed. 

The three images show off the new QWERTY keyboard, the apps in Grid View and a page from the settings that refers to the watch as the ‘Apple Watch Series 7’. 

The QWERTY keyboard is a new addition to the Apple Watch and can be controlled by tapping or swiping with QuickPath. The keyboard also benefits from machine learning, allowing the watch to predict the word you’re typing. 

Furthermore, these photos give us a good look at the larger display launching on the Apple Watch 7. The flagship Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm configurations with the slimmer 1.7mm bezels offering a 20% bigger screen than the one found on the Apple Watch 6

The Apple Watch 7 is also set to be the most durable Apple Watch yet, with a new crack-proof crystal coating and IP6X dust resistance rating, alongside the usual 50m water resistance claims – though it’s tough to see any of this from photos of the watch. 

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 5 months ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Thomas Deehan 6 months ago
Best Apple Watch 2021: Is newer better?

Best Apple Watch 2021: Is newer better?

Max Parker 8 months ago

We can see the straight edges and curved corners that were unveiled at the Apple event on September 14, along with the black casing and a black band with rainbow dots decorating it.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the Apple Watch 7 it launched alongside the iPhone 13, but rumours have suggested it’ll be available soon. It’ll cost $399 (or around £379).

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.