Apple Watch 7 could be a game-changer in the fight against diabetes

In what could be a game-changer for anyone suffering from diabetes, Apple is reportedly looking to include a non-invasive blood glucose sensor in the Apple Watch 7.

Spotted by ETNews, the rumour states that the next Apple Watch could use an over-the-skin optical sensor to monitor levels of glucose in the blood – a key metric in determining the state of health of anyone afflicted with diabetes. The report mentions that the same feature could also find its way into the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Until now, patients have typically used continuous glucose monitoring systems to keep their blood glucose in check, but these devices penetrate the skin in order to be effective. If the Apple Watch 7 can conduct this essential operation without any invasive procedures, then this could be a huge breakthrough in the medical community.

For years now, Apple has been positioning its wearables as go-to devices for health-conscious folk, first by adding an ECG sensor and more recently, SpO2 tracking for anyone looking to monitor their blood oxygen.

Expected to drop sometime in September or October of this year, the Apple Watch 7 is also rumoured to have a major design overhaul after following the same aesthetic for several years. There’s also the expectation that the device could include MagSafe compatibility, allowing iPhone users to charge both their phone and smartwatch with just one charger.

Despite minimal improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch 6 is still our favourite wearable right now. As our review surmised: “It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design.”

If the Apple Watch 7 does come packed with a blood glucose monitor, will you putting money down on day one? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.