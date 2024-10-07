The Android app landscape is about to radically change

Google has been ordered to open up the Android app lanscape in the United States, which will mean competing apps stores and in-app payment methods.

The decision comes as a result of legal proceedings between Fortnite-maker Epic Games and will also force Google to make those competing app stores available within the Google Play store.

Due to the decision from California Judge James Donato, Google will have to give those competing app stores access to the entire Google Play library (via CNBC).

Google is prohibited from paying developers for the right to launch apps exclusively on Google Play. It also can’t pay manufacturers to have Google Play Store pre-installed on the phones.

It’s possible this will lead to better conditions for app developers who’ll now be able to use their own payment methods and won’t be required to hand over a 15-30% cut to Google just for the right to sell products via the Play Store. It’s also possible that consumers may end up saving a few quid, with developers lowering the prices of in-app purchases due to being able to pocket more of the cash themselves.

The verdict, which is part of four-year legal battle between Google and Epic Games, will now be subject to review to examine how the new system will be put in place. Google has already posted a blog in which it promises to appeal. It says the decision will put users’ privacy and security at risk.

It says it will appeal on the grounds that Android isn’t a monopoly because of the direct competition with Apple for customers’ dollars.

Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland wrote: “The Epic verdict missed the obvious: Apple and Android clearly compete. We will appeal and ask the courts to pause implementing the remedies to maintain a consistent and safe experience for users and developers as the legal process moves forward.”

“Android has helped expand choice, reduce prices and democratize access to smartphones and apps. The initial decision and today’s Epic-requested changes put that at risk and undercut Android’s ability to compete with Apple’s iOS.”

Apple escaped similar punishment in its legal battle with Epic in the United States, but this ruling over Google’s case mirrors one in Europe where the company has been forced to open up the App Store to third parties.