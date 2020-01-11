The 7 greatest laptops shown at CES 2020

CES 2020 is finally coming to a close, as tech companies finish showcasing all of the new gadgets. A big chunk of the reveals included laptops, as iconic brands either refreshed popular ranges or introduced all new designs.

After a week of searching the CES 2020 stalls for the lastest and greatest portables, we’re now ready to reveal our top laptop picks of the show, including models by Dell, Lenovo and LG.

A lot of fantastic laptops don’t feature, as there’s just too many to include every one, so we’ve attempted to make this list as varied as possible with each pick boasting a unique feature or talking point.

Related: CES 2020

Dell XPS 13 (2020)

The Dell XPS 13 2019 was officially our favourite laptop from last year. By setting such a high standard, it was difficult to see where Dell could improve with future iterations.

Yet Dell did make improvements as it shrunk the bezel down even further by incorporating a 4-sided InfinityEdge display for the first time. A larger keyboard and trackpad were also fitted to make typing on the ultrabook more enjoyable. Despite these upgrades, the overall laptop is actually 2% smaller than the previous model.

So the Dell XPS 13 2020 really only saw small tweaks rather than anything revolutionary, but considering the XPS 13 2019 was so good to start with, this laptop should still easily be one of the leading options to buy this year.

Check out our hands on: Dell XPS 13 2020 review

Lenovo Yoga 5G

It was all about 5G for smartphones in 2019, offering users high-speed internet connections away from home that could easily stream live videos or play games online. Now it’s turn for laptops to get the upgrade, with Lenovo revealing the ‘world’s first PC with 5G connectivity.’

Lenovo suggests the laptop’s integrated 5G modem will see downloads speeds up to 4 Gigabits per second, which is 10 times faster than what you’d get with a 4G connection. This is huge for anyone who needs to work on the move, or who simply wants to log into Google Stadia.

Lenovo had to snub Intel and AMD processors in order to integrate this 5G modem, so performance speeds may not be quite as good as rival laptops. But the Snapdragon processor does provide the bonus benefit of a reported 24-hour battery life.

LG Gram 17 (2020)

The LG Gram 17 (2019) scooped up the Trusted Reviews award for best 17-inch laptop last year, mainly because it weighed an astonishingly light 1340g despite its massive screen. It was by no means a perfect device though, especially with its outdated 8th-generation Intel Core processor.

The LG Gram 17 (2020) appears to address almost all of its predecessor’s shortcomings, with the most significant upgrade being the inclusion of Intel’s 10th Generation processor. Not only will this ramp up the processing speeds significantly, but also provide some graphical grunt for casual gaming and video editing.

A new hinge design also gives the Gram 17 a far more sophisticated look. Most impressive of all though, is that LG hasn’t really had to compromise on its lightweight form factor in order to introduce all the upgrades, only adding on an extra 10g heft.

Acer Concept D 7 Ezel

Acer revealed its ConceptD lineup last year, which were aimed at professional creators who need a workstation-level performance in a portable. It also tried to create a screen which could be pulled forward on a hinge to allow easier access for sketching, but it was by no means an elegant solution.

The newly revealed ConceptD 7 Ezel boasts a far better hinge alternative, which doesn’t cause the laptop to become unwieldy. With a 10th-generation Intel Core H-Series processor, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPU running the show, this is mega powerful portable indeed.

And even if that’s not enough, Acer is also offering a Pro edition, which packs an Intel Xeon processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX GPU, both of which are staggeringly powerful. Watch out MacBook Pro, you’ve got a huge rival coming your way.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Chromebooks are often overlooked because of their limited operating system and sluggish performance. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, however, boasts equivalent specs to some of the very best laptops around, with a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and 16GB RAM.

And while you won’t have as much freedom with Chrome OS as you would with Windows, Samsung makes up that with an absolutely gorgeous 4K HDR AMOLED display – you simply won’t find a laptop with such an incredible screen at this reasonable $999 price.

In terms of Chromebooks, this is one of the most expensive around, but its specs appear to make up for that. The only issue then is the Galaxy Chromebook isn’t guaranteed to land in the UK, with Samsung often snubbing Europe when it comes to launching laptops.

Read our hands on: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review

Dell Concept Duet

The Dell Concept Duet is very different to the other laptops on this list. Firstly, it’s just a concept, so isn’t guaranteed to officially launch, and secondly, it has a second screen instead of a keyboard.

The double-screen design of this laptop has bags of potential and versatility. Not only can you use it like a dual-display tablet, but also turn it into a more traditional laptop when you combine it with the Bluetooth keyboard which clips magnetically onto the bottom screen.

The Dell Concept Duet is definitely one of the most exciting devices to be shown at CES 2020, but it’s also got a long way to go if it’s ever going to officially launch. The release of Windows 10X in the latter half of 2020 should help.

Check out our hands on Dell Concept Duet review

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

We debated whether the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold should be on this list, as it’s not strictly a laptop – on initial inspection, it looks more like a tablet. But when you fold the bendy OLED screen and incorporate the bundled Bluetooth keyboard, the ThinkPad X1 Fold suddenly look the spitting image of your typical ultrabook.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will reportedly become ‘the world’s first foldable PC’ when it launches mid-2020. But Lenovo has a tough task of convincing everyone the foldable format will be a game-changer, especially since this device has a starting price of $2499.

Nevertheless, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a very exciting device, and seems the most polished foldable we’ve got our hands on yet.

Check out our hands on: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold review

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…