We don’t know when the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be arriving but – what was once expected to be the MacBook Pro 2019 – could introduce a split between the Touch Bar and Touch ID.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a long-rumoured laptop and, until recently, was expected to launch sometime in 2019. The device now appears to be delayed, but following news of the delay came word that the Touch Bar layout could be getting a redesign.

According to an image revealed by MacRumors, the power and Touch ID key on the new MacBook Pro will be separate from the screen of the Touch Bar. The new layout would be in contrast to the design of current MacBooks – where both are housed in one area.

The reason for the change isn’t clear. The 16-inch version would have plenty of more space to work with and so separating aspects of the keyboard would seem like an obvious move to create a more spacious layout.

While not seen in this image, the new design has led to speculation the layout could be the same on the other side, allowing for a physical ESC key. The current MacBook Pros have a software ESC key which can cause some issues if a crash occurs.

There has long been the train of thought that the 16-inch MacBook Pro would be launching this year – with some reports that the laptop would launch in October.

As October came to a close, new reports emerged stating the 16-inch version has been delayed. The delay may be due to problems with the new “Scissor switch” keys – which are set to replace the much-maligned “Butterfly switches.”

While one Apple Mac may be delayed, another may be arriving earlier than we thought. The Mac Pro (2019) has popped up on the FCC’s filings.

Apple has so far only given “Autumn” as a vague release window for the new machine. However, the filing indicates Apple’s desktop behemoth could be coming very soon.

