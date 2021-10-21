 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The £100 Razer Zephyr mask is here and actually pretty tempting

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Razer’s Zephyr mask concept, complete with its trademark RGB lighting, has come to fruition, although some key features have been cut from the team.

The N95-grade mask, which was first unveiled at CES 2021 in January under the name Project Hazel, will be available for $99.99/£99.99, which is a little lower than we’d expected.

The key features include a transparent mouth area, that means people will be able to see your lips and expression when talking. That’s where the lighting comes in too, so it’s not just the standard Razer gimmick. This should be especially useful for those with hearing problems who’ve struggled to lipread for the last 18 months.

Thanks to the cooling two-way fans, Razer says the mask will be more suitable for long-term wear. There’s also silicone sealing around the face in the hopes of ensuring those easy germs can’t penetrate.

There are replaceable filters that last for three days each, with replacements available to buy from Razer at £29.99 per ten. That lower-than-expected price is helped by the jettisoning of two features: voice amplification and a UV charging case. Battery life is around 8 hours, provided those built-in cooling fans (which should also prevent the mask from fogging up) are set to low.

You might like…

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Best Gaming Laptops in 2021

Ryan Jones 3 months ago

The company says it meets safety standards expected of N95 masks in both the UK and the US, thanks to the 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

In official communications, the company says: “The Razer Zephyr is not a medical device, respirator, surgical mask or personal protective equipment (PPE) and is not meant to be used in medical or clinical settings. It is not tested specifically against the COVID-19 virus but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% BFE rating.”

Could you be tempted? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.