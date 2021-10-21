The £100 Razer Zephyr mask is here and actually pretty tempting

Razer’s Zephyr mask concept, complete with its trademark RGB lighting, has come to fruition, although some key features have been cut from the team.

The N95-grade mask, which was first unveiled at CES 2021 in January under the name Project Hazel, will be available for $99.99/£99.99, which is a little lower than we’d expected.

The key features include a transparent mouth area, that means people will be able to see your lips and expression when talking. That’s where the lighting comes in too, so it’s not just the standard Razer gimmick. This should be especially useful for those with hearing problems who’ve struggled to lipread for the last 18 months.

Thanks to the cooling two-way fans, Razer says the mask will be more suitable for long-term wear. There’s also silicone sealing around the face in the hopes of ensuring those easy germs can’t penetrate.

There are replaceable filters that last for three days each, with replacements available to buy from Razer at £29.99 per ten. That lower-than-expected price is helped by the jettisoning of two features: voice amplification and a UV charging case. Battery life is around 8 hours, provided those built-in cooling fans (which should also prevent the mask from fogging up) are set to low.

The company says it meets safety standards expected of N95 masks in both the UK and the US, thanks to the 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

In official communications, the company says: “The Razer Zephyr is not a medical device, respirator, surgical mask or personal protective equipment (PPE) and is not meant to be used in medical or clinical settings. It is not tested specifically against the COVID-19 virus but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% BFE rating.”

