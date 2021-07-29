Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Thanks to Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, GarageBand just got its coolest new feature in years

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s GarageBand users can now master the art of the music remix with new Sound Packs bundles featuring tracks from Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The new Remix Sessions feature step-by-step instructions to create new versions of Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” or Lady Gaga’s “Free Woman” directly within the iOS and iPad GarageBand app.

The Remix pack will effectively give fans studio-like control over the song, isolating vocals, beats and individual instruments within the song. From there it’ll be possible to create completely new versions of the song.

“With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of sounds they dream up,” Apple says in a blog post announcing the packs.

apple_garageband-update-jul21_remix-lady-gaga_07292021_big_carousel.jpg.large_2x

There’ll also be content from the artists themselves, explaining the story behind the track, while the tutorials come from Apple Retail Creative Pro. Those tutorials can be viewed picture in picture as users tinker with the song.

Dua Lipa herself says: “It’s amazing to see Apple bringing my music to life in GarageBand, so now anyone can experience how I made ‘Break My Heart’ no matter where they are. Music has the power to bring people together, and this is doing that in such an exciting way. I personally can’t wait for people to have a lot of fun experimenting and coming up with different versions of my song.”

How to listen to Lossless audio on Apple Music

How to listen to Lossless audio on Apple Music

TE Chris Smith 2 months ago
Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Athome Max Parker 7 months ago

Elsewhere in today’s update, Apple is also adding seven new producer packs to help musicians create their own songs. There are new packs from Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL available from today. They all include royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drums and sounds you’ll associate with each producer. They’re all along for the ride to offer encouragement along the way.

Best of all, everything is available as free downloads for the iOS and iPadOS from today.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.