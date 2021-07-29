Thanks to Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, GarageBand just got its coolest new feature in years

Apple’s GarageBand users can now master the art of the music remix with new Sound Packs bundles featuring tracks from Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The new Remix Sessions feature step-by-step instructions to create new versions of Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” or Lady Gaga’s “Free Woman” directly within the iOS and iPad GarageBand app.

The Remix pack will effectively give fans studio-like control over the song, isolating vocals, beats and individual instruments within the song. From there it’ll be possible to create completely new versions of the song.

“With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of sounds they dream up,” Apple says in a blog post announcing the packs.

There’ll also be content from the artists themselves, explaining the story behind the track, while the tutorials come from Apple Retail Creative Pro. Those tutorials can be viewed picture in picture as users tinker with the song.

Dua Lipa herself says: “It’s amazing to see Apple bringing my music to life in GarageBand, so now anyone can experience how I made ‘Break My Heart’ no matter where they are. Music has the power to bring people together, and this is doing that in such an exciting way. I personally can’t wait for people to have a lot of fun experimenting and coming up with different versions of my song.”

Elsewhere in today’s update, Apple is also adding seven new producer packs to help musicians create their own songs. There are new packs from Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL available from today. They all include royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drums and sounds you’ll associate with each producer. They’re all along for the ride to offer encouragement along the way.

Best of all, everything is available as free downloads for the iOS and iPadOS from today.