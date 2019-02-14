Tetris 99 Free to Download, 20% off Huawei’s Matebook D Laptop – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. Never miss another bargain by following us @TrustedDealsUK.

Huawei Matebook D – Save 20%

While it’s not releasing some of our favourite smartphones, Huawei has also made its mark on the laptop scene with some pretty stellar devices. Coupled in that praise is the Matebook D which, for one day only, Amazon has docked by a swift £140 (20%). This particular model comes with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a Radeon Vega graphics card – making the laptop more than capable of handling some serious gaming and video editing.

Tetris 99 – Free Battle Royale Game

Last night’s dizzying Nintendo Direct featured a ton of games that we can’t wait to get our hands on. One surprise announcement however was the release of Tetris 99, a battle royale style game with classic Tetris mechanics. Not only is the game available to download right now, but it’s also free! Go on, spruce up your lunch break with some Tetrissy goodness.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device – Lowest Price Yet

Hair removal is always a tricky business, so why not ditch the razor and opt for something a bit more refined? Giving you silky smooth skin for up to eight weeks, the Philips Lumea Hair Removal Device can be used on the both the face and the body. Plus, for today only, Amazon has brought the Philips Lumea down to its lowest price yet at only £174.99 (that’s a huge saving of £210).

PlayStation Hits – 2 for £24

At this point in its lifecycle, the PS4 has an impressive amount of exclusive titles, ranging from the terrifying Until Dawn, to the adrenaline inducing Uncharted 4. In celebration of these amazing titles, Base is currently offering a 2 for £24 deal across a whole range of PS4 games. No matter which two games you go for, each one is a classic.