Tesla Update 10.0 adds Netflix, YouTube, Spotify – and Car-eoke!

Tesla has unleashed an almighty software update for its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric vehicles, which brings many of the most popular entertainment apps to the centre display, as well as a new Karaoke feature.

The company’s largest ever software update ‘raises the bar’ for what expect from in-car entertainment, gaming, music and convenience options.

First of all there’s the Tesla Theatre additions that enable drivers to connect to their Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu or Hulu + Live TV accounts and tune-in while the car is parked. Streaming service availability will depend on their availability in respective territories.

Spotify Premium will join the audio options, ticking one of the major boxes for Tesla drivers, joining Slacker and TuneIn Radio. Within the Arcade, Cuphead is also coming to Tesla cars and can be played using a USB controller.

If you’re really in the mood for a singalong, there’s a brand new Car-aoke mode which comes with a ‘massive library of music and song lyrics’ and enables drivers and their passengers to pass the time on that road trip by blaring out a few classics.

The over-the-air update, which is rolling out to all drivers this week, also includes a new Smart Summon feature for those owners who sprung for Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot.

The company says the feature can enable cars to “navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, as long as their car is within their line of sight. It’s the perfect feature to use if you have an overflowing shopping cart, are dealing with a fussy child, or simply don’t want to walk to your car through the rain.”

Tesla is also adding new “I’m feeling lucky” and “I’m feeling hungry” navigation features that will lead drivers to a local point of interest or point of interest. Don’t worry, it’ll only take you to eat at highly-rated places.

