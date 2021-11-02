 large image

Tesla starts opening out charging facilities to other electric vehicles

Jon Mundy

Tesla has launched a new charging product and a new initiative that both serve to reach out to other branded electric vehicles.

Elon Musk’s influential company has just launched a new wall charger that works with all electric cars, not just Teslas.

Yours for $415, the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector provides up to 9.6 kW (40 amp) for a single vehicle via its generic J1772 plug.

News of this stealthy product launch came on the same day as news that Tesla was commencing a pilot scheme to test the inclusion of other electric vehicles into its expansive network of charging stations.

The scheme is taking place in the Netherlands, where 10 Supercharger locations will provide power to any brand of electric vehicle. Owners of said non-Tesla vehicles will still need to use the Tesla app to access these stations, though.

Tesla has long planned to open out its 25,000-strong worldwide Supercharger network to other EVs. While this move supports the company’s mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy”, Tesla reveals that it will also enable it to speed up the expansion of its Supercharger network.

The company also seeks to assuage Tesla drives worried or annoyed by the news. “As a Tesla driver you benefit from the seamless integration of charge post and vehicle, optimized route planning and battery pre-conditioning,” it says. “With your Tesla, you’ll also have access to the lowest Supercharger pricing.”

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
