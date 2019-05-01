Tesla Model 3 hits UK, but are Brits getting a raw deal?

The Tesla Model 3 is now available to buy in the UK, starting with the right-hand drive model. Brits can finally order the more affordable Tesla in the range, with deliveries commencing in June, Elon Musk’s company says.

The model starts at £38,050 in the UK, which is the rear-wheel drive edition with a range of 258 miles and a top speed of 140mph. This car will get you from 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds.

That includes the £3,500 in Plug In Car Grant offered by the UK government. The gas savings on offer bring the price comes down to £29,400, in theory, Tesla says.

This isn’t cheapest Standard 220-mile range edition, which just went on sale in the US, so we may see this option arrive later on. That model is available for $35,000 in the US, which translates directly to around £26,800. On that evidence it doesn’t appear as if UK electric car drivers are getting the best deal with this new model.

Instead, there’s upgrades. There’s the long-range version with all-wheel drive and a premium interior that starts at £47,050, and the performance edition that’s a whopping £56,050 before those gas savings are taken into consideration.

Tesla is the 9th most popular market for Tesla, according to a report from Electrek on Wednesday. That’s mainly because the Model 3 hasn’t been available yet, whereas continental Europe began receiving deliveries earlier this year.

This release should see the manufacturer make greater strides in the UK, as the e-car revolution begins to take hold. The Model S and the Model X SUV are already on UK roads, but the availability of the Model 3 should open the door for the mainstream car-buying public out there.

Will you be snapping-up a Tesla Model 3 now it’s available on UK shores? Or are you disappointed with the price point rising above what’s on offer in the United States. Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.