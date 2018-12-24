Tesla’s latest mobile update is a real winter warmer

Before technology intervened, there was only one real way to warm your car seats and that came via somewhat natural endeavours. That is, of course, unrelated to the fart machine Tesla rolled out for its cars last week.

Thankfully, tech has moved on a little from the methane method, and now Tesla is enabling its drivers to activate the seat warmers remotely via its mobile app.

The app update, which rolled out this weekend on iOS and Android, also enables those with a compatible car to pre-heat their steering wheel (via Electrek).

All users will have to do is go to the virtual console, where they’ve already able to control the climate inside the car, and tap on the individual seats and the steering wheel.

In the release notes, the company says: “When you precondition your car using the mobile app, you can now turn on, off, or adjust any of your seat heaters. If available in your car, you’ll also be able to turn on your steering wheel heater. Note Requires mobile app version 3.8.0 or greater.”

The new app update also enables users to schedule a service appointment directly from the app.

Tesla’s mobile app update follows the firmware update pushed directly to the vehicles on Friday. The update brought the fun ’emissions testing mode’, which is effectively a fart machine.

Tesla owners can customise six different fart sounds, including the Short Shorts Ripper, the Falcon Heavy (bit of a Space X nod there) and the Ludicrous Fart, named after Tesla vehicles’ most powerful performance mode. There’s also a Boring Fart too, which presumably is so bad it’s only safe to do it underground.

The mode can be deployed by activating the turn signal, or simply by pressing the left steering scroll wheel for a fart on demand. It’s also possible to customise which seat the fart sound emanates from. An acoustic fart positioning system if you will.

Is Tesla doing more than any other car manufacturer to bring more features to its drivers? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.