Yes, Tesla built a fart machine into its latest software update

It might be Christmas, but Tesla is gifting its fleet of drivers some extra special Easter eggs in its latest software update, currently rolling out.

The most pronounced of the newcomers is a playfully-named ’emissions testing mode’, which is effectively a fart machine.

Tesla owners can customise six different fart sounds, including the Short Shorts Ripper, the Falcon Heavy (bit of a Space X nod there) and the Ludicrous Fart, named after Tesla vehicles’ most powerful performance mode. There’s also a Boring Fart too, which presumably is so bad it’s only safe to do it underground.

The mode can be deployed up activating the turn signal or simply by pressing the left steering scroll wheel for a fart on demand. It’s also possible to customise which seat the fart sound emanates from. An acoustic fart positioning system if you will.

As if dropping one’s guts in the car wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, Tesla is also launching a dedicated Romance Mode for the car, when it’s parked up.

In the release notes for the over-the-air software update, Tesla writes: “Experience the warmth of our virtual fireplace with Romance Mode. To enable Romance Mode when your car is in Park, tap the Tesla “T” at the top center of the touchscreen, then tap the fireplace logo in your Easer Egg tray.”

When combined with the seat warmers (the real one’s not the farts), this mode is sure to keep you nice and toasty through the winter months. Finally there’s the long-promised version of Atari’s Pole Position, which can be played with the actual steering wheel while the car is parked. Neat.

Have you tried out Tesla’s virtual whoopee cushion yet? Are you in favour of such frivolity? Drop us a tweet @TrustedReviews on Twitter. Parp.