Tesco Mobile scraps EU roaming charges in time for summer

Tesco Mobile wants to bring down the cost of your summer holiday by scrapping EU roaming charges.

The UK phone network will now no longer charge customers extra when using their tariff allowances in 31 countries. The move is being branded as ‘Home From Home’, which sounds just like Three’s near-identical ‘Feel at Home’ scheme.

The EU has already announced that roaming charges will be abolished in June next year, but Tesco Mobile has jumped the gun. Customers will be able to take advantage of the free roaming starting from May 23, 2016 – just in time for summer getaways.

“ This summer, millions of us will head off to Europe for our holidays , and being able to use our mobiles abroad is as important as packing a passport,” says Simon Groves, Chief Marketing Officer at Tesco Mobile.

The CMO continues: “Using our phones to share selfies on social media, keep in contact with friends and family, and navigating unknown territory, has become part and parcel of what we expect from our holiday experience.”

“We want our customers to enjoy their holiday without having to worry about the cost of using their phones. So we decided, why wait until 2017 to banish roaming? Let’s help our customers and give them a taste of what’s to come,” Groves adds.

Tesco Mobile now offers free roaming in more European countries than any other UK network. The full list of countries reads as follows:



Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain inc. Canary Islands, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Would you consider switching to Tesco Mobile thanks to ‘Home From Home’? Let us know in the comments.