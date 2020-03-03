Tesco Mobile 5G goes live – and there are some solid Galaxy S20 deals to be had

Tesco has finally launched its 5G network, and there some pretty compelling Galaxy S20 deals to be had.

The retailer launched its 5G plans today. It means customers can upgrade, or sign up to enjoy 5G connectivity in 24 cities around the UK for as little as £15 a month.

Live Tesco Mobile 5G locations include Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Lisburn, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Slough and Stoke-on-Trent.

This puts coverage slightly behind some rivals. EE’s network will cover over 70 cities by the end of the month, by comparison.

The handsets on offer are limited to Samsung phones, but they include the company’s newly released Galaxy S20-line. The top package will nab you a shiny new Galaxy S20 Ultra with 5GB of data, and 5000 minutes and texts for £52.99 per month. You can grab the Galaxy S20 Plus and vanilla Galaxy S20 on the same plan for £48.99 and £38.49 per month respectively.

Samsung 5G Deals with Tesco Mobile Pay Monthly Contract Deal Get a Samsung Galaxy A90 with 5G for under £30/ month with Tesco Mobile. Not only does this deal get you 5GB data, 5000 texts and minutes, you also don't have to pay a single dime up front. SimO Deal Don't need a new phone? Upgrade to 5G on a Tesco Mobile Sim Only Plan from just £15/month on a 12 month contract. Depending on what data tariff you go for, this SimO plan gets you anything from 5GB to 100GB data as well as 5000 texts and minutes. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

You can save more money by opting for the older Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy A90 5G handsets, which Tesco is offering on £46.99 and £29.99 pay monthly packages. The deals get you the same data, calls and text allowance as the newer S20 offers.

If you happen to already own a 5G phone, which is unlikely, there are also a variety of SIM only deals. The cheapest gives you 5GB of data for £15 a month. If you’re after more data you can opt for 20GB, 50GB and 100GB packages. The top 100GB offers the best pound per gigabyte ratio and will set you back £30 per month.

The 5G packages are slightly cheaper than most competitors, but they don’t offer as much data, which will be an issue for power users.

5G is a new networking technology that launched in select areas of the UK last year. It aims to offer users significantly faster gigabit-per-second data speeds than the older 4G network. This lets users do things like download entire TV series in minutes and stream games over the cloud on services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

