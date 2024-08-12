Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tensor-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 could double ANC strength

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is preparing to unleash the next-generation of flagship Pixel produdcts on August 13 and it is thought a second-gen Pixel Buds Pro model might be a highlight.

According to a new leak on the eve of the Made by Google event, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be the first in the category to be powered by a Google Tensor-branded chip.

The homegrown silicon has thus far only powered Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet, and the fourth generation model is likely to appear within the Pixel 9 series.

As for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the chip powering the buds will be called Tensor A1 according to @MysteryLupin on X. If that’s the case, the ‘A’ likely stands for ‘Audio’.

That new chip will bring double the active noise cancellation strength, according to the leak. This would rectify an aspect of the original Pixel Buds Pro, which was criticised compared to rivals’ performance.

Our reviewer said: “I was not all that impressed with the ANC in outside spaces, where it fell well below the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4. The Buds Pro struggled to deafen the thud of a London Underground train and on a few occasions I have to double check whether or not ANC was even enabled. It was a similar story with loud building work or road noise.”

The leak also says there’ll be AirPods Pro-like conversation detection to lower the volume of media when you’re chatting, and 30-hours of battery life in total thanks to the pod-like case. A healthy 8-hours of listening would be possible from a single charge.

Tuesday is the most important event of the year in terms of Google hardware. While the Pixel devices have been heavily previewed by Google and leaked a number of times we’re still excited to see the hardware revealed in full detail.

We’ll have full coverage of the event, which starts at 6pm UK time on August 13.

You might like…

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything we know so far

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
New Pixel 9 weather app looks like a bright, sunshiny day

New Pixel 9 weather app looks like a bright, sunshiny day

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Google surprises everyone with August Pixel 9 launch announcement

Google surprises everyone with August Pixel 9 launch announcement

Jon Mundy 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words