Tensor-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 could double ANC strength

Google is preparing to unleash the next-generation of flagship Pixel produdcts on August 13 and it is thought a second-gen Pixel Buds Pro model might be a highlight.

According to a new leak on the eve of the Made by Google event, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be the first in the category to be powered by a Google Tensor-branded chip.

The homegrown silicon has thus far only powered Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet, and the fourth generation model is likely to appear within the Pixel 9 series.

As for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the chip powering the buds will be called Tensor A1 according to @MysteryLupin on X. If that’s the case, the ‘A’ likely stands for ‘Audio’.

That new chip will bring double the active noise cancellation strength, according to the leak. This would rectify an aspect of the original Pixel Buds Pro, which was criticised compared to rivals’ performance.

Our reviewer said: “I was not all that impressed with the ANC in outside spaces, where it fell well below the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4. The Buds Pro struggled to deafen the thud of a London Underground train and on a few occasions I have to double check whether or not ANC was even enabled. It was a similar story with loud building work or road noise.”

The leak also says there’ll be AirPods Pro-like conversation detection to lower the volume of media when you’re chatting, and 30-hours of battery life in total thanks to the pod-like case. A healthy 8-hours of listening would be possible from a single charge.

Tuesday is the most important event of the year in terms of Google hardware. While the Pixel devices have been heavily previewed by Google and leaked a number of times we’re still excited to see the hardware revealed in full detail.

We’ll have full coverage of the event, which starts at 6pm UK time on August 13.