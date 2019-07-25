Tempted by a PS5? Pretty soon you’ll be able to get an ORIGIN-al Corsair gaming PC

Parts and peripherals specialist Corsair has inked a deal to buy custom and boutique gaming PC maker ORIGIN.

The news broke via a Corsair press release on Wednesday. The deal means the people behind the recently unveiled behemoth PC/Xbox One/PS4/Nintendo Switch all-in-one “Big O” gaming station will be owned by the company responsible for some of the best components on the market.

Corsair founder and CEO Andy Paul said the company will leverage ORIGIN’s building talents to create a wealth of nifty new PCs using the company’s components.

“With the gaming PC market continuing to expand as an increasing number of players make the jump from console to PC, we wanted to do more to reach customers in North America that prefer to buy, rather than build, their system,”he said.

“With ORIGIN PC’s expertise in personalized custom gaming systems and Corsairs’s strength in performance PC hardware and the iCUE software ecosystem, we’re excited to combine our efforts to create new world-class gaming experiences for PC gamers.”

ORIGIN CEO Kevin Wasielewski mirrored Paul’s sentiment promising buyers a wealth of new pre-built customisable gaming PCs in the very near future.

““With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, ORIGIN PC and Corsair are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalized custom gaming PC better than ever,” he said.

Corsair already has some experience making gaming PCs. The company launched its first own-brand gaming PC, the Corsair One, in 2017. It then released a follow up Corsair One Elite in 2018. The console-sized gaming PCs are two of Trusted Reviews favourite lounge fragging stations.

The news comes during a great period for gamers. Sony and Microsoft’s next generation PS5 and Xbox 2 (Project Scarlett) consoles were unveiled earlier this year and are scheduled for release in 2020. Nintendo also unveiled a kid, and hopefully wallet, friend Nintendo Switch Lite console earlier this month.

