Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ series will finally end next week

Clementine’s story comes to an end next week, as the final episode of Telltale’s The Walking Dead will arrive on March 26, it’s been revealed.

It feels a little strange calling it by its full title, given Telltale Games had to suddenly close. Instead, the work is being completed by Skybound Games – the studio belonging to The Walking Dead’s creator Robert Kirkman.

But, given the series’ completion comes with help from “many of the talented, passionate team members” who were working at Telltale, you’d imagine any differences between the original vision and the final project will be relatively minor.

Related: Best PS4 games

In any case, the story will pick up where episode three left off, with Clementine continuing to lead her group of lost children to some kind of safety. You can watch the brief trailer below.

Even before Telltale’s financial difficulties were revealed, we knew this was going to be the end of Clementine’s story, which started seven years ago: the fact that this set of episodes was labelled “The Final Season” was a pretty big clue as far as omens go.

Of course, that does mean that with no loose ends to pick up in a future season, no character is safe, so you can probably expect something of an emotional rollercoaster.

Related: Best Xbox One games

Once The Walking Dead is out, that will be it for Telltale’s output. The studio finished Minecraft Story Mode for Netflix, and all other projects – including Stranger Things, a second season of Game of Thrones and a return to The Wolf Among Us – will never see the light of day. But at least people there for the start of Clementine’s adventure back in 2012 will get some kind of closure.

Which Telltale series was best? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.