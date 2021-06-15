Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tekken’s crossing over with Super Smash: Kazuya Mishima DLC Pack announced

Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor

Nintendo kicked off its E3 Direct to announce the latest DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and it’s a huge win for Tekken fans.

Get ready fighting fans, Kazuya Mishima will be added to the Smash Bros Ultimate roster, making him the fifth and penultimate character to appear as part of the Fighters Pass vol 2 DLC pack.

A brief gameplay clip was shown during the event, with Kazuya bringing classic hand to hand combat moves such as Tsunami Kick, Dragon Uppercut and Crouch Jab. Fighters who are accustomed to using bare knuckle brawlers like Ryu and Terry Bogard will no doubt feel right at home with Kazuya’s moveset.

As is usually the case with DLC fighters, Kazuya will also come with an additional level, this time a yet-unnamed dojo that features regular appearances from classic Tekken characters.

Smash Bros director Masahiro Sakurai announced that an extended look at Kazuya will be scheduled for June 28, 2pm BST/7am PT.

With the announcement of Kazuya’s arrival, there is now one more unannounced fighter left as part of the second season of Smash Bros’ DLC, which will bring the final fighter count to a massive 89 characters.

Prior to Kazuya, the latest character was Final Fantasy bad boy Sephiroth, who marked the second character from Square Enix’s iconic franchise to appear in Smash Bros after Cloud Strife.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been a huge title for the Nintendo Switch, not just in terms of sales but for the fandom and esports community that has been built up around it.

Will you be picking up the Fighters Pass vol 2 now that Kazuya has been added to the roster? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @TrustedReviews.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
