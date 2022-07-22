 large image

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection is coming August 30

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Fans of the heroes in a half shell are still basking in the glory of the recent Shredder’s Revenge game, which proved what’s old can be new again.

However, in this case, what’s old is still old, but no less fun. At Comic-Con 2022 Nickelodeon and Konami has announced the 13-game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will arrive next month.

The retro collection feature all 13 games from the retro era, with titles spanning the quarter swallowing arcade classics through the NES, SNES, Mega Drive and Game Boy editions.

The collection will be available through Steam for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S with physical and digital editions available, on August 30

Here’s the list of games featured among the collection:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time (SNES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Games look faithful to the originals with the addition of online play and the ability to save and rewind progress.

You can see the launch trailer below:

