Ted Lasso officially returns to the dugout for Season 4 on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has finally confirmed he’s returning as the titular football manager for season four on Apple TV+.

However, the beloved coach won’t be leading AFC Richmond stars Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas to glory this time around. Instead the fourth series, which is currently in the writing stage, will see Ted take the reins of a women’s team.

Speaking on the Kelce Brothers’ New Heights podcast, Sudeikis doesn’t explicitly confirm that team will be a new AFC Richmond women’s squad, but that absolutely appears to be where it’s heading.

“We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team, so there,” Sudeikis told the NFL brothers and Taylor Swift proxies.

Spoiler ahead

Season Three ended with Ted departing back to the US for family reasons and with the idea of a women’s team being proposed by the Keeley Jones’ (Juno Tempple) character to club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). So, Ted’s return to The Greyhounds’ for the formation of the women’s team appears to make perfect sense.

Apple also confirmed the return of the show for a fourth season. The news release featured a statement from Sudeikis himself that confirms AFC Richmond will indeed be the subject matter.

“We all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,” Sudeikis said. “In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Later in the podcast episode, Sudeikis acknowledged the hesitance to return to the character and show after three largely adored seasons on Apple TV+. “It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell,” he said. “But there’s more there.”

It’s not yet clear when the show will air on Apple TV+, considering the script is still being written for season four.