Technics has announced their first pair of true wireless headphones in the EAH-AZ70W at CES 2020

By our reckoning, the EAH-AZ70W are Technics’ first attempt at true wireless earbuds, joining a legion of brands in entering the fast-growing market.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

The EAH-AZ70W, which doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, incorporates new 10-mm driver units into its enclosure in an attempt to achieve the same high-quality sound of wired headphones without sacrificing the convenience true wireless offers.

The design is compact and lightweight, with the diaphragm of the dynamic driver using a graphene-coated PEEK material that allows for “transparent, high-pitched and clear middle sound ranges”.

Technics also says that the EAH-AZ70W will offer industry-leading noise cancellation with its Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology. Combining feedforward and feedback methods, as well as digital and analogue processing, it sounds a lot like the current leader in noise cancelling headphones – Sony.

The digital and analogue parts work to reduce noise both inside and outside the headphone, so listeners can concentrate on the music playback and nothing else. Ambient Sound mode can be enabled via a touch sensor that toggles between Ambient Sound, Noise Cancelling and off.

Much like the Sony WF-1000XM3, it employs simultaneous L/R reception of the audio for a signal reception that’s more robust, less prone to interruption and, Technics claims, produces a high-quality sound.

Battery life is six hours with noise-cancellation turned on, with the charging case containing another 18 hours for 24 in total. The Technics Audio Connect App (Android & iOS) includes the ability to adjust noise-cancellation, customise sound modes and, intriguingly, search for the headphones on a map.

The use of high-performance MEMS microphones minimises wind and other background interference, boosting noise cancellation and voice call quality. With a rating of IPX4, the EAH-AZ70W is splash-proof (but the charging case isn’t), so may it could prove to be a worthy option for those who live an active lifestyle.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …