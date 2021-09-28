Technics launch brand new EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 wireless earbuds

Technics has announced two new true wireless in-ears in the EAH-AZ60 and the EAH-AZ40, and the audio brand will be looking to introduce the EAH-A800 overhead wireless headphones in 2022.

Let’s dig into the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 first. These models feature an acoustic housing design and advanced digital technologies, with the aim of offering “a pure, immersive sound experience within a compact design.”

These advanced digital technologies are expressed in the Just My Voice technology that’s present on both models. Just My Voice detects and captures a person’s voice, analysing and isolating the noise surrounding it for clearer call quality. The AZ60 model features eight (!) microphones for a more natural listening experience when you’re on a call with someone else.

Also on both earbuds is the presence of wind noise reduction technology. The EAH-AZ60 and EH-AZ40 use mics with small holes buried inside the headphones to minimize any vibrations caused by the air and reduce the impact of the wind.

While ANC is exclusive to the flagship AZ60, both models feature ambient sound modes to filter sound from the surroundings through to the ear.

With a choice of ‘Natural Ambient’ or ‘Attention’ mode, the former filters through external noise so the listener can listen or talk on their phone while hearing what’s around them. Attention Mode changes things up a little, focusing on the human voice frequency range so listeners can hear human voices that are close, with examples provided such as announcements or someone talking to you.

Technics EAH-AZ60

The flagship EAH-AZ60 combines Technics’ acoustic chamber, harmonizer and 8mm drivers to deliver a sound that’s rich and expansive. The Acoustic Control Chamber contributes to this by optimizing air flow for powerful bass and enhanced mid-range performance.

The harmonizer enables smoother and more natural treble performance, while the 8mm dynamic driver is a biocellulose diaphragm that’s strong and flexible for clear lows and fluid highs.

With High-Resolution Audio support onboard, the AZ60 supports LDAC for higher quality music streams. Noise cancellation is only available on the AZ60, utilising Technics’ Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, of Feedforward and Feedback Noise Cancelling to capture and cancel noise both inside and outside the headphones.

Technics EAH-AZ40

The AZ40 is the smaller model, featuring a 6mm dynamic driver, as well as the Acoustic Control Chamber and Harmonizer seen on the AZ60. This pair looks to replace the cheaper Panasonic true wireless models in the RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W.

In terms of colours the EAH-AZ40 comes in a wider range of options in silver, black and rose gold. Like the AZ60, they’re also resistant to water and sweat to the IPX4 standard so they shouldn’t be unduly affected by the wet British weather (or your exercise routine).

Technics EAH-A880

Mentioned in the press release that Technics sent out but not during their livestream of their headphone announcement were the EAH-A880. They’re over-ears that we presume are the same ones Technics announced at CES 2021, and are expected to launch early 2022.

Not much is known about the EAH-A880, but they have appeared in an FCC filing early in 2021 and will replace the long-standing EAH-F70N that we rather liked when we reviewed them back in 2020.

Price and availability

Both models go on sale in October 2021, with the EAH-AZ60 priced at £199 / $199, and the EAH-AZ40 at a more affordable £129 / $129.