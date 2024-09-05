Technics launch new speakers and turntable at IFA 2024

Well we weren’t expecting this. Technics has launched two new products at this year’s IFA presentation in the SC-X700 bookshelf speaker and SL-1300G turntable.

Starting with the SC-CX700, it is Technics first attempt at a wireless bookself hi-fi system that’s designed to accomodate a range of sources. There’s a HDMI ARC input and optical connection to connect to a TV, sub-out, USB-C input, phono connection to a vinyl turntable, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionality to connect to other sources around the home through Google Cast.

It features Technics’ Space Tune technology that cam optimise the audio performance wherever the speaker is placed. There’s also a new app in the Technics Audio Center, which allows users to adjust the sound to their liking along with a simplified set-up process to get the speakers up and running.

There’s a front-firing Smooth-Flow bass port that Technics claims offers rich bass to help emphasise its rich sound output.

The SL-1300G builds upon the tech found the SL-1200GR2 with its Delta-Sigma direct drive motor control, but improves in its ability to reduce vibrations for smoother rotational accuracy than the older model. The reduction in the impact of vibrations is at the core of this model, with the thickness of the aluminium die-cast bottom chassis increased for higher ridigity to offer better vibration damping.

In terms of availability, the SL-1300G goes on sale in October for £2799 / €2999 in black and silver finishes. The SC-CX700 speaker comes in three colours: charcoal black, silky grey and terracotta brown; and is priced at £2399 / €2499.