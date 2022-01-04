Technics’ flagship EAH-A800 noise cancelling headphones announced

Technics has unveiled its latest flagship wireless noise cancelling headphone – the EAH-A800 – at CES. And it looks like it’ll give the likes of Apple, Bose, and Sony a run for their money.

Teased at CES 2021 and replacing the EAH-F70N model from a few years back, the headphones look to cover a wide range of uses with Technics placing an emphasis on call quality.

The EAH-A800 uses a new 40mm dynamic driver and free edge diaphragm to deliver clarity and deep bass with minimal distortion. The headphone’s Acoustic Control Chamber is said to accurately control the flow of air within the driver for precise bass and “rich spatial expression”. The LDAC codec is supported to open the Bluetooth pipeline for higher resolution audio (24-bit/96kHz).

Technics calls its noise cancelling solution “industry-leading”, the Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling technology works to minimise distractions wherever you are. With two ambient sound modes include – Natural Ambient Mode and Attention Mode – you can alternate between hearing more of what’s around you or make it easier to hear voices, such as announcements at an airport or speaking to your family at home without taking the headphones off.

Technics is putting an emphasis on call quality, positioning the A800 as a pair that can be used for work (at home or the office). A total of eight microphones work together to produce a clearer, more natural-sounding call performance, with four MEMS mics picking the speaker’s voice. The other four mics use beamforming and noise reduction technology to capture a voice in three dimensions and diminish background noise.

The Japanese firm is also looking to tackle wind noise for a better call experience, changing its microphone design by using small holes deep inside the unit to improve air resistance and minimize vibrations caused by wind, as well as integrating multiple chambers within the headphone to limit air vibrations. The Main Talk Mic also uses different mesh material at the front and back to control these vibrations, with the windshield on the Sub talk Mic featuring a top cover to prevent direct exposure to wind.

And of course, comfort is high on the list of priorities. The A800’s earpads curved design applies uniform pressure across the whole ear; wrapping around the ear and cushioned with memory form for a secure and comfortable fit. A wire spring in the headband optimises pressure across the entire head.

Other features include Bluetooth multipoint pairing for connection to two devices at once, and a lengthy battery reserve of 50 hours (30 for talk time). They’re expected to go on sale in Europe from early February for £299 ($349), and available in black or silver finishes.

Does the Technics EAH-A800 have what it takes to supplant the Sony WH-1000XM4, Apple AirPods Max or Bose QuietComfort 45 as one of the best ANC pairs on the market? We’ll have to wait and see but we’re excited to give these headphones a listen.