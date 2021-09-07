Technics debuts high-end SL-1210G direct drive turntable

If there’s one product Technics is best known for, its their turntables, and at their autumn showcase they took the covers off their latest: the SL-1210G.

The Technics SL-1210G (£3499) isn’t technically a new vinyl player, however. It takes all of the technical specifications of the SL-1200G and wraps them in a minimalist black finish. We must say, it does look rather outstanding.

Aimed towards the higher end of the turntable market, it features an iron-coreless direct drive motor with double rotor/single stator that claims to achieve a stable rotation, offering powerful torque that’s free from cogging (the result of less smooth rotational ability).

There’s a Hybrid encoder for rotational speed detection that uses a Hall Sensor to detect the position of the rotor. The three-layer platter features high vibration damping for undisturbed tracking, with each platter individually adjusted for balance; while the tonearm has been designed to be both highly sensitive and robust, made from cold-drawn magnesium for its high damping effect.

There’s more damping involved with the 4-layer high-rigidity cabinet, heavy aluminium top plate and high-damping silicone-rubber insulators that intend to shut out any vibrations from disturbing record playback.

On the announcement, European Technics Product Manager Frank Balzuweit commented: “We learned from the huge success of the limited-edition SL-1210GAE, which was launched in June 2020 and almost immediately sold out. We realised there was high demand for a ‘regular’ black version of this flagship 1200 Series model. In its striking black finish, the new SL-1210G possesses genuine elegance.”

Technics mention that such is the calibre of the performance the SL-1210G offers, that it deserves to be partnered “with the very finest phono cartridges for truly inspirational vinyl playback” (well they would say that, wouldn’t they?).

That means, however, you’ll have to stump up a fair bit of cash to hear this turntable at its best. For the SL-1210G on its own, it costs £3499 and is available to purchase in October 2021.