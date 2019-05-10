In this week’s Tech of the Week video, we’re showing off the money-saving Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone and the clutter-clearing Samsung Space Monitor.

Alex Walker-Todd kicks off the episode with the Google Pixel 3a, which is essentially a more affordable variant of the Google Pixel 3. The smartphone we’re showing on camera here is the large 6-incher XL model, but you can also alternatively buy a cheaper 5.6-inch version if you’re worried about fitting the smartphone in your palm.

Of course, as Alex explains in the video, Google had to make sacrifices to hammer down the price for the Pixel 3a range, with a slower processor and a slightly less reliable camera – but with that said, Alex still reckons these handsets offer the best snappers around at this price point.

Related: Hands on: Google Pixel 3a XL review

We have yet to publish the full reviews and final verdicts of the Google Pixel 3a smartphones, with them expected to go live in the coming days. For now though, you can read the our hands-on review. Alex says the Pixel 3a XL’s price tag places it up against more capable and more powerful rivals.

Thomas Newton also has a tech treat to offer up, with the new Samsung Space Monitor on camera. This is a 4K lifestyle desktop monitor, so creatives and gamers may be a little disappointed with its Delta E performance and underwhelming refresh rate. That’s not the point of the Space Monitor though, as its main objective is to reduce desk clutter since it smartly clasps onto the edge of a table instead of taking up space in the centre of the desk.

Related: Samsung Space Monitor S32R750U review

The flexible hinge of the Space Monitor offers up genius levels of innovation too, allowing users to have the monitor’s stand stood up vertically or pushed down so the panel’s chin sits flat upon the desktop. This means the Space Monitor is incredibly versatile, and should fit nicely into any office or home.

For the full review Thomas said, “The Samsung Space Monitor S32R750U has a marvellous space-saving design, which is a real drawing point for those who can’t stand clutter” while also giving it a 4 out of 5 score.

Let us know what you think about this week’s episode of Tech of the Week @TrustedReviews on Twitter