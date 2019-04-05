Tech of the Week: We go hands-on with Huawei’s P30 and the Creative SXFI Air headphones

It’s Tech of the Week time, and we’ve got the brand new Huawei P30 Pro, and the Creative SXFI Air headphones, expertly handled by computing editor Thomas Newton and mobile editor Max Parker.



Related: Best PC Games



The SXFI Air headphones are some seriously sci-fi cans, and although we don’t have our review live quite yet, a snazzy smartphone app will map the headphones to your noggin and your individual ears to give you the best possible sound. We’ll have to wait for the full review to see how well that works, but it’s a cool trick to see in the office, that’s for sure.

Set up for your head properly this will give you virtualised surround sound, something that isn’t unheard of, but is a nice bonus for when you’re listening on the move.





Meanwhile, Huawei’s P30 Pro has one of the finest cameras on a smartphone the team has ever used, and has a cracking 4.5/5 star review from Max himself. He says: “If you’re happy to live with Huawei’s version of Android, the P30 Pro is a fantastic flagship that packs in enough to make it just about worth its high £899 asking price. The camera here is incredible, the battery life superb and the design slick enough to help it stand out. Huawei continues to make some of the finest phones around.”



Related: Best VPN 2019



Get prepped too, as next week we should have something from your favourite fruit-based tech outfit to show off, although we wouldn’t want to jinx it by spilling the beans just yet.



Have a great weekend, and why not tweet us about some of the tech you’re playing around with this weekend. We’re on Twitter at @TrustedReviews. You can even leave us comments on YouTube, but most of those are a bit mean.