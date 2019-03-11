Tech of the Week: We get hands on with the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2 and the Moto G7 Power

Another week, another Tech of the Week video. This week’s a cracker as computing editor Thomas Newton and myself join forces to talk Mobile World Congress before showing off the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2 and the Moto G7 Power.

I didn’t get to get to MWC this year, but Thomas did, so we talked about 5G, the Hololens 2, and foldable phone, before getting on to trotting out some of the latest kit.

Don’t fancy watching our faces? Check out mobile editor Max Parker’s hands on with the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2, where Max said: “Even though this is more of a 0.5 update, it should still be a strong addition to the series. The screen is great, the design is slick and there’s lots of clever touches.”

Thomas is hard at work on our review, which should be published sometime soon. It’s worth watching the video just to see the webcam, which pops out not from the bezel of the screen, but from a dummy function key.

Next up we take a look at the Moto G7 Power, Motorola’s budget smartphone with a monster battery life. At the time of shooting, Thomas had been running his for 13 days in Airplane Mode without issue.

Thomas has done a review, of course, but he also described the Motorola Moto G7 Power thus: “The Moto G7 Power is a cheap and cheerful Android phone with an astonishingly good battery.”

Also, it’s only £179 unlocked, so watch the video, see if it’s for you, and perhaps the Motorola Moto G7 could be a great secondary phone with its ridiculous battery life.

