Tech of the Week: We get hands-on with the Oculus Quest

We’ve got a Tech of the Week special for you ahead of the long weekend, as Jake Tucker (that’s me) and Ryan Jones (not me) get their hands on Oculus’ newest headset, the Quest.



The Oculus Quest feels like a game-changer for virtual reality, so we dedicated the whole episode to it. You can hear our words and see our faces in the video below.

Combining the flexibility to play the Oculus Quest whenever and wherever you want, there’s also a bundle of quality games, including Beat Saber, Superhot VR and several other of the greatest hits of virtual reality for an attractive launch lineup.

Our Ryan, reviewing the headset, said: “Pick-up-and-play convenience coupled with the affordability of an all-in-one system make the Oculus Quest the very best virtual reality headset you can buy. If VR is ever going to hit the mainstream, this is the headset to pull in the masses.”

By bringing the headset down in price, and making it easier to set up and use without pouring thousands into the gear and speciality PC equipment, Oculus have definitely given themselves the best chance of success. Now, it is up to consumers to see whether they want to get involved.

There are a few negatives to the whole thing. The controllers require AA batteries, and the Quest lacks the raw power of some of its competing VR headsets, including Oculus’ own forthcoming Rift S. However, most of this can be ignored when you consider the core promise of the whole thing: virtual reality, anywhere you want it.

The headset, which scored 4.5/5 stars in our review, can be preordered now, with the headset shipping out on May 21 for those that have bought it. Meanwhile, we’ll have another great Tech of the Week for you next Friday.