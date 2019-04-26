We’ve gone computer crazy for the latest Tech of the Week, picking products for both gamers and creatives to get excited about with Apple’s iMac Pro and PNY’s super-affordable GTX 1650 graphics card.

The Apple iMac 2019 is a powerhouse all-in-one desktop, designed with professional creatives in mind. This new 2019 model isn’t a major upgrade on its predecessor, but does boast more powerful and modern components including Intel’s 8th and 9th Generation processors as well as a massive range of AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Computing writer, Ryan Jones, says he’s seriously impressed by the performance results of the Apple iMac 2019, being one of the most powerful consumer desktops currently available, although he warns the upgrade probably isn’t substantial enough for iMac 2017 owners to justify an upgrade.

Our review for the Apple iMac 2019 isn’t live yet, but be sure to check back at Trusted Reviews shortly if you want our final verdict.

The GTX 1650, meanwhile, is Nvidia’s new bargain graphics card. Using the same Turing architecture as the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660, this card is aimed at gamers looking to play with a Full HD resolution. It will also be optimised for modern AAA and battle royale games, thanks to some super-smart adaptive shading technology.

Sadly, the GTX 1650 won’t feature high-end features such as ray tracing and DLSS, but that’s to be expected since the graphics card will only cost £138. Our review isn’t live for the PNY GTX 1650 just yet, but expect it to arrive soon.

For now, have a watch of our Tech of Week video and what our experts Ryan Jones and Alastair Stevenson have to say about the new computing products.

