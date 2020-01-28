Google’s Camera app just revealed clues about future Pixel phones

After Google released an updated version of its Camera app, some online snoopers decided to decompile it and look for hints about future phones. Trawling through the lines of code, they found new FPS settings and some very fishy codenames.

Both XDA Developers and 9to5Google decided to breakdown the APK files in Google Camera and sift through the findings. While the lines of code don’t confirm anything about future phones, they do give us some handy pointers.

One of the main things revealed by the teardowns was a couple of strings hinting at a future 24 FPS shooting option on the camera.

At present, Google Camera users can switch between 30 and 60 FPS, depending on what’s being filmed. Cinema-nerds will already know that 24 FPS is the standard format for film and television. If it goes live, this FPS option could encourage creatives to treat their Pixel phones as their go-to recording devices.

The breakdowns also revealed a handful of codenames that are probably linked with future mid-range Pixel phones. The names bramble, redfin and sunfish all appeared next to a string titled “pixel_20_mid_range,” which seems like a pretty big hint about the true meaning of these fishy monikers.

Aside from hidden codenames and FPS settings, the biggest change to the camera app on the surface was the addition of “Do not Disturb” access. Anyone using Google Camera can now switch on “Do not Disturb” when actively recording, so irritating bleeps and buzzes won’t interrupt your filming.

We’re expecting the Pixel 4a to land sometime around May, as the Pixel 3a was released around that time in 2019. Given the success of the moderately priced 3a, Google must be putting a lot of time and energy into perfecting the specs for its 2020 successor.

