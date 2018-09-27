Team Illuminati Kodi repository shuts down amid piracy crackdown

Kodi repository Team Illuminati appears to have shut itself down after being contacted by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).

“Sorry guys our entire team got hit with ACE letters today so we’re leaving twitter,” it tweeted this week (via TorrentFreak). “This group closes tomorrow am thanks for your support all.”

When you try to access its repository, the following message appears on-screen: “Thank you to all those who stuck by us during our time here! It has been a great ride and honestly such a learning experience! Well for the last time from us at Illuminati, goodnight and farewell!”

Team Illuminati’s Telegram group, which appears to have been the best place for help and support, also seems to have gone.

Team Illuminati described itself as a place to find “the very best addons and stunning Builds” for Kodi, and it’s little surprise to see that it’s been targeted by anti-piracy campaigners.

It isn’t clear what the letters Team Illuminati received from ACE − which counts the likes of Netflix, the BBC and Sky amongst its members − actually say but, as Kodi Tips points out, the operators of numerous Kodi repositories have been contacted by the alliance over recent months.

“We are writing to you concerning your development, distribution, and/or involvement to the operation of certain third party Kodi addons … The infringing add-ons provide unlawful access to protected copyrighted works, including works owned by, or exclusively licensed to, the content companies,” one such letter reportedly reads. They also tend to be accompanied by a settlement agreement.

Earlier this week, a north-east man was ordered to pay more than £6000 after being caught showing Sky Sports football matches in a pub, without having a valid commercial viewing agreement.

