TCL unveils C71 and C81 QLED TVs

Following on from the announcement of new Android TVs for the UK, TCL has announced the C715K and C815K QLED TVs.

TCL is bringing new 4K QLED TVs to the UK in the C815K and C715K. They’ll be available from the 1st of June, with prices starting at £499.

The C815K will be available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes with 75-inch version arriving later in the year. The cheaper C715K will be available in 50-, 55-and 65-inch options.

Similar to its Android/Freeview Play TV announcement, the TCL QLED TVs won’t incur a huge cost compared to Samsung’s QLED range, but they deliver a similar smattering of features.

First off is the C71 (C715K). The Quantum Dot Display TV offers access to Freeview Play, and is stocked with Android 9.0 so Google Assistant and Chromecast are supported. For picture enhancements this set offers with HDR 10+, and in the sound department you get Atmos compatibility. Hands-free voice control is possible through the aforementioned Google Assistant, and the tellie works with Alexa.

The design of the TV follows TCL’s full-screen design philosophy where the bezel takes up minimal space, and the material used in construction is premium metal, “ensuring elegance and durability”. The feet for the TV appear to be adjustable, and can be placed in the middle or out wide.

Moving onto the C81 (C815K) and it’s a step up in design, features and price. It’s again constructed out of premium metal, with the connections housed in a side compartment for access when the TV is wall-mounted. The support for the TV is a central three-legged stand that gives the effect that the TV is floating.

The C81 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it useful if you subscribe to streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus. The sound system is an integrated Onkyo 2.1 system that can passthrough Atmos. You get Android 9.0 and all the features that brings with it, plus TCL’s AI-IN technology, which optimises video and audio performance.

For the 65-and 75-inch models, TCL has included a 100Hz native panel for better motion, while the 55-inch model uses TCL’s Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) Motion Clarity Pro algorithm to stabilise fast-moving images.

Also included with both TVs is Smart HDR, which upconverts SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) images to HDR. TCL is aiming to provide a fast gaming performance with its QLEDs, claiming a latency of just 8ms.

Currently there’s no confirmation on whether Filmmaker Mode or Dolby Vision IQ will be supported, but TCL say there are in discussions and will have more to say later in the year.

They also didn’t rule out a UK release of the X10 TV, which came out in Europe last year.

Here are the prices for the models and sizes:

C71 (C715K)

50-inch – £499

55-inch – £599

65-inch – £799

C81 (C815K)

55-inch – £649

65-inch – £849

