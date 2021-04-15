TCL shows off wacky take on foldable phones that just might work

Foldable phones are providing the biggest smartphone form factor shake-up in more than a decade, even though sales might not reflect big uptake so far.

However, one of the things that makes foldable phones so exciting is the dominant design hasn’t been set yet. The likes of Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have all put their best foot forward with exceptionally different designs.

Enter TCL, better known for making affordable TVs than mobile phones, with another foldable phone concept it descriptively calls the Fold ‘n Roll. The device offers three potential display configurations, taking it from a 6.86-inch pocketable smartphone, to a larger 8.85-inch tablet or a full 10-inch tablet depending on the situation.

The technology is based upon the ‘dragonhinge’ design debuted in other foldable concepts, but also includes an extendable display, which seems like it’ll mechanically slide out for the largest display configuration.

As with many of these foldable or rollable concepts we see, it doesn’t seem as if the device is in any way ready for an imminent release, although the company is planning to debut a foldable phone of some sort before the year is out.

The last couple of weeks have seen a bit of a setback for the flexible display format, given LG’s decision to leave the smartphone market and cancel its promising LG Rollable phone concept.

The rollable element of that is likely to be taken up by other smartphone manufacturers, but it would have been great to see LG’s take on this, given how impressive its rollable OLED TV sets have looked.

Today’s reveal comes alongside three TCL 20 Series mid-range smartphones with 5G and triple lens cameras.

Which manufacturer do you think has the edge on foldable phones? Are you convinced they're the future of the sector?