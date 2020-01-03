Chinese manufacturer TCL has announced it’s going to bring the next generation version of its Mini-LED TVs to CES 2020

After launching its Mini-LED TV range in the US and Europe last year, TCL is bringing its latest generation Mini-LED technology to CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Not be confused with the Micro-LED TV tech, Mini-LED TVs are powered by TCL’s Quantum Contrast technology, which utilises thousands of individual Mini-LEDs to power the display for “unrivalled contrast and brilliant clarity”.

The aim with Mini-LED is to be a cheaper alternative to OLED while offering a similar, and quite possibly better, picture quality experience.

TCL did not go into much more detail, but we have an idea of what to expect from its January 6th CES press conference thanks to the release of the X10 TV.

The 65-inch X10 went on sale in Europe late last year and boasted 15000 light emitting diodes, 768 dimming zones with a brightness of 1500 nits and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 coverage.

It featured support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with a display that ran at 100Hz. Priced at €2500 in Europe, we’d hope this new generation could drive even more efficiencies for more affordable TVs.

Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics said: “TCL is thrilled to be at tech’s biggest show and stand on tech’s grandest stage to share our latest Mini-LED developments alongside our vision for the industry in the AI and IoT age.”

“TCL is committed to offering a wider range of products to satisfy the needs of consumers and provide them with better, more personalized experiences. Like all of our products, I hope this new line of TVs improves their lives by bringing joy into homes worldwide.”

We’ll find out more when TCL shows off its latest Mini-LED TVs at CES 2020.

