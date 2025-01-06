Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet lands with advanced eye-friendly Nxtpaper 4.0 tech

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

TCL has revealed a its next-generation Nxtpaper display technology, which is at the heart of a new, AI-powered Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet.

The newest version of the eye-friendly, paper-like displays offers software and hardware breakthroughs to make the viewing experience even more comfortable.

Users of the Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet, out later this year, will benefit from greater comfort thanks to optimisation of the Circularly Polarised Light tech and bluelight purification. This more closely mimics natural light.

And “unlike the previous versions” there’s greater display clarity when reading small text or viewing hi-res media thanks to something called “advanced nano-matrix lithography technology” which happens during the etching process.

From a software enhancement perspective, Nxtpaper 4.0 has an AI-based Smart Eye Comfort Mode. This “adjusts screen settings based on eight usage scenarios, ensuring less eye strain no matter whether you’re reading, learning, watching film and entertainment, creating and viewing visual arts, working, exercising, consuming social media, or simply engaging in everyday tasks.”

The Nxtpaper 4.0 tech takes pride of place in the new tablet, the company’s first to be powered by… drum roll please… Artificial Intelligence.

As well as the aforementioned Smart Eye Comfort Mode, there’s a Personalised Eye Comfort Mode, which “can adjust display color, brightness, contrast, and other visual outputs during setup to align perfectly with personal habits and preferences.”

There’s an 11.5-inch 2.2K display with a 120Hx refresh rate, 550nits of brightness for improved outdoor visibility and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage.

Further AI features include AI Subtitles, a Smart Translator – that works with voice, text or images – and a Text Assist feature that makes your writing more efficient. Writing Assist will help you draft an email. The Smart Voice Memo feature will transcribe and summarise anything you record.

Pricing and availability will be confirmed later.

Elsewhere, TCL announced the world’s largest QD-Mini LED with the 115-inch X995 Max. It wouldn’t be CES without an obscenely large telly. There’s also a new Playcube projector with a “sleek, modular design, offering portable, battery-powered viewing wherever you go.”

TCL Playcube

Get Access