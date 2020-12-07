TCL announces affordable and compact Dolby Atmos soundbar

TCL has brought its TS8111, TS6100 and TS6110 series soundbars to UK shores, and they’re available at a very affordable price.

While the age of flatscreen TVs has offered better aesthetics and slimmer frames, audio performance has suffered as a consequence. TCL’s latest soundbars for the UK aim to remedy that with a better audio experience at an affordable price.

First up is the TS8111 series soundbar. This 2.1 effort packs Dolby Atmos sound in an all-in-one unit, featuring angled drivers and acoustic radiators to produce immersive sound and bass while saving space in your living room.

The 2.1 configuration suggests this bar won’t have upfiring speakers for Atmos height channels, indicating its going to achieve immersive sound through audio processing. Wireless streaming is possible via Bluetooth connectivity, and physical connections include HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and Aux in.

Down from the TS8111 is the TS6100 series. This is a 2.0 channel soundbar with an HDMI ARC input with HDMI-CEC support for connection to a TV. HDMI-CEC means the soundbar will automatically turn on once it detects a signal from the TV, with users able to control the soundbar’s volume with the TV remote.

Also featured in the unit are “specially crafted” wide-range speaker drivers that aim to deliver a room-filling sound. The unit can be placed below the TV or positioned on a wall if your TV is wall-mounted. Dolby Audio soundtracks are supported, as is Bluetooth for wireless streaming from a mobile device. Other connections include Optical, USB and Aux in.

Last up is the TS6110. This is a 2.1 channel home theatre soundbar that also includes a wireless subwoofer. Spec-wise it’s virtually the same as the TS6100 with its HDMI ARC input, support for HDMI-CEC and wide-range speaker drivers. Wall-mounting is also possible, and audio support includes Dolby Audio and Bluetooth wireless streaming.

The TS8111 goes on sale be January 2021, and is available to pre-order at Amazon priced at £199. Both the TS6110 and TS6100 are available now from Amazon and Hughes websites, priced at £129 and £69 respectively.

