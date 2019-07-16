Get massive savings on this 55-inch TCL 4K TV for Prime Day

TCL is one of the biggest TV manufacturers you probably haven’t heard of. For Prime Day we’ve spotted an amazing price for one of its bigger-sized budget TVs, with the 55DP628 4K TV getting a 40% price drop

Buy now: TCL 55DP628 4K TV now just £299 (Save £200) at Amazon

TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility TCL's 55DP628 4K TV has been knocked down by 40% for Prime Day. It's a HDR set, with slimline design, Freeview Play and works with Alexa

That means you can get a 55-inch 4K TV for the rather tempting price of £299.

While TCL isn’t a household name in the UK, for £300 you get a set with a minimalist design, HDR and Freeview Play.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

Netflix and YouTube apps are in 4K, with catch-up TV apps available and on-demand apps accessible such as Rakuten TV and BBC’s iPlayer. If you have an Alexa compatible device in your home, you can control the 55DP628 through voice commands.

We should assert that despite compatibility for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma broadcast HDR, you shouldn’t expect a telly capable of scintillating HDR performance at this price. HDR brightness is likely to be limited, so this would work for those looking for a cheap 4K set, but it’s very much a budget offering and the specs reflect that. For non-HDR content though, we’d expect good picture performance.

Related: Best TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019

If you want a first-hand opinion on the telly, Amazon has a few glowing testimonies. One reviewer, by the name of Gul, said that the “TV is superb picture wise and it has actual 60hz refresh rate on 4K which is great for gaming experience, and I’m still playing games and streaming movies and [they] still perform excellent.”

TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility TCL's 55DP628 4K TV has been knocked down by 40% for Prime Day. It's a HDR set, with slimline design, Freeview Play and works with Alexa

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More