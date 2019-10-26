How to watch Taylor vs Prograis (and Chisora vs Price) tonight

Taylor vs Prograis Live Stream: How to watch tonight’s big fight

Scotland’s Josh Taylor takes on the USA’s Regis Prograis at the O2 tonight, in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final. Here’s all you need to know to tune into Taylor vs Prograis, on TV and online.

Both men are world champions, Taylor holds the IBF Super Lightweight title and Prograis the WBA version. As a result, the winner of the WBSS and its ‘Muhammad Ali trophy’ will also become a unified world champion.

Equally exciting, though comparably lacking in silverware, is the domestic heavyweight clash on the undercard between Dereck Chisora and David Price.

Taylor vs Prograis time

Coverage starts at 7pm BST on Saturday, but the main contests won’t be on until much later, around 10pm. The undercard is an exciting one though and well worth watching, so tune in early if you can.

The full list of bouts (not in chronological order) is detailed below:

Josh Taylor (15-0) vs Regis Prograis (24-0)

Dereck Chisora (31-9) vs David Price (25-6)

Ricky Burns (43-7-1) vs Lee Selby (27-2)

Yves Ngabu (20-0) vs Lawrence Okolie (13-0)

Conor Benn (15-0) vs Steve Jamoye (26-7-2)

Abass Baraou (7-0) vs John O’Donnell (33-2)

Denis Radovan (7-0) vs Luke Blackledge (26-8-2)

Austin Williams (3-0) vs Miroslav Juna (1-3)

Shannon Courtenay (3-0) vs Melinda Habran (0-1)

Taylor vs Prograis TV channel

Sky Sports Box Office (channel 492 on the Sky box) has the TV rights to Taylor vs Prograis in the UK, so Sky TV subscribers can get in on the action for the sum of £19.95.

To order the fight through your Sky box, just follow this link.

For everyone else, including Virgin Media and BT TV subscribers, you can buy the fight online here.

Taylor vs Prograis live stream

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight you can choose to watch it on your browser via PC and Mac, via iOS and Android, or via the Now TV box or Now TV Stick.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream the fight where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the best place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Taylor vs Prograis − fight preview

Boxing fans and pundits are struggling to split Taylor and Prograis. The Scot has some element of home advantage, although Prograis has been in London for several weeks, acclimatising and training in Canning Town’s Peacock Gym.

Taylor, ‘The Tartan Tornado’, has an impressive 80% knockout ratio and has shown skill, power, fitness and composure in his biggest fights. The Scot seemingly has it all.

The real turning point was, arguably, his 2017 stoppage of Ohara Davies. People sat up and took note and Taylor gained the WBC Silver Super Lightweight title.

He’s taken on notable foes since too, including Viktor Postol and, last time out, ‘The Beast’ Ivan Baranchyk. Taylor has shown chinks in his armour that will give Prograis some hope, but he’s also overcome every bump in the road, so far.

The 30-year-old American, two years Taylor’s senior, is unbeaten, has a similar knockout ratio (83.33%) and has impressed at every turn. In his last bout he took Kiryl Relikh’s WBA world title, via stoppage, and back in 2018 he defeated well-liked Mancunian, Terry ‘Turbo’ Flanagan.

Taylor is a little taller, but there are no game-changing physical advantages for either man. This is a fight on a knife edge, how well both men prepared, and how well they fare under the night’s pressure, could decide the victor. It’s well worth finding a way to stream Taylor vs Prograis.

Chisora vs Price fight preview

This domestic heavyweight clash is a mouth-watering one. Both men have losses to their names and both have a chock-full archive of knockout wins.

At the press conference, Chisora oddly called David Price “a sheep going to the slaughterhouse” and, even more oddly, he spent a chunk of his preparation time relaxing on a farm.

Last time out Dereck Chisora scored an absolutely brutal knockout win over Poland’s Artur Szpilka. The Pole has a respectable resume himself but Chisora left him on the canvas with relative ease.

Price, meanwhile, comes off one of his best wins in years. He defied the bookies odds and defeated Doncaster’s Dave Allen on the same night Chisora beat Szpilka.

Price is huge, even for a heavyweight, but doubts have long been cast on his stamina and punch resistance. Both of those facets of his game will, without a shadow of a doubt, be tested against Dereck Chisora.

With more notice and a style that seems well-suited to counter Price, ‘War’ Chisora should be the favourite. The one doubt about Chisora is his recent change in coaching staff. Dave Coldwell was getting the best out of him, but Chisora was no longer willing to train in Rotherham, where Coldwell is based. It remains to be seen whether he will have reached the same peaks of fitness without Coldwell’s tutelage.

