Tarantino: Movies made for streaming ‘don’t exist’

Legendary auteur Quentin Tarantino says he is exiting the filmmaking industry, in part, because he doesn’t want to make movies for streaming services like Netflix.

In an interview with Deadline, the Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs director said that there’s little point in making a movie that goes direct to steaming because “no-one even knows it’s there.”

In the stinging comments, Tarantino referenced Ryan Reynolds’ deals with streaming services that he claims pay the actor up to $50 million each.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is crazy cheap right now The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is our favourite compact sound bar and this Dolby Atmos-equipped option is just £349 right now at Currys. Currys

Save £150

Now £349 View Deal

“I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you? But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist.”

Tarantino reckons his next picture, called the The Movie Critic, will be his last theatrical release and he wants to work with Sony because they’re committed to putting movies in theatres, rather than leveraging titles for streaming.

“I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.

“I’m probably going to be doing the movie with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network,” he said.

“They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.”

Do you agree with QT or do you prefer to watch movies on streaming services? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.