Tangent Audio releases new Pebble portable radio

Danish lifestyle audio brand Tangent has announced the release of its newest Pebble portable radio

The Pebble portable radio is the latest entry in Tangent’s Pebble series, featuring “optimum audio performance” and the latest technology wrapped up in a modern design that includes a contoured fascia and “fashionable acoustic fabrics”.

The Pebble supports analogue FM, DAB and DAB+ signals with an unspecified variant of Bluetooth also onboard. It’s powered by an amplifier with twin full range drivers that’s supported by two rear firing bass reflex ports.

There’s an LED display on top of the unit, with two large control knobs either side for turning the radio on or off or navigating stations. You can also program your favourite stations through the five pre-set buttons on the front of the Pebble. If you’re not a morning person, well this radio can’t solve that, but it can also function as an alarm clock to help you start the day.

It can also be wall-mounted via optional custom mounts, and you can use it throughout the home and outside thanks to its portable nature, which requires you feed it 4 x AA batteries.

The Pebble portable radio is available in the UK now for £79.99 and comes in a number of finishes such as black, grey or a white/grey combination.

