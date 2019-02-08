TalkTalk offers one of the cheapest superfast broadband deals around

If you’re fed up of paying big bucks for a half-way speedy broadband connection, TalkTalk could have just the offer for you.

Starting February 8th, TalkTalk has a pair of new broadband deals that could save you hundreds of pounds over their 18 month duration.

The first deal relates to TalkTalk’s Faster Fibre plan, which is now available for a fixed price of just £19.95 a month rather than the usual £33.50. This will get you average speeds of 36Mbps and unlimited usage.

By way of a comparison, BT’s equivalent package will cost you £29.99 per month, while Virgin’s cheapest package costs £35 per month, and Sky’s closest deal costs £27 per month.

It’s worth pointing out that the latter two offer speeds of 54Mbps and 63Mbps respectively. But TalkTalk can match the fastest of those with a Speed Boost for an extra £5 per month. That works out to 63Mbps for £24.95 per month, which is pretty much the same price and speed as Vodafone’s subsidised Superfast 2 deal for their mobile customers.

The second new TalkTalk deal is for their slower Fast Broadband tier. If you don’t need the superfast performance, you can now get the company’s 11Mbps package for £17.95 per month. It used to be £27 per month.

Comparing that to equivalent rival packages, BT offers a 10Mbps deal for £24.99 per month, while Sky offers an 11Mbps deal for £18 per month.

Both new TalkTalk deals feature free set-up and a free TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub, which we found to be a fast and intuitive router in our 8 out of 10 review.

TalkTalk guarantees no mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the contract. Faster Fibre customers can also leave for free at any time during the first 30 days of their service going live if they’re not fully satisfied.

