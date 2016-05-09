Trending:

Talk to Amazon’s Alexa through your iPhone

You can now access Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant through your iPhone in the form of a new app.

Lexi is available right now on the App Store for £3.99, and it allows you to speak directly to Alexa without the need for dedicated Amazon hardware. It also provides those outside the US with a way to try out Amazon’s smart assistant.

Black Friday Deals

The best Black Friday deals still going

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.

Affordable Mobiles

|

FREE phone

|

£31.96/month

View Deal

£31.96/month

|

FREE phone

|

Affordable Mobiles

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£39.99 upfront

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

£39.99 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included

Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.

Three

|

£20/month

View Deal

£20/month

|

Three

Link to BF

Related: Cyber Monday UK

Alexa has been popularised by the Amazon Echo speaker, which acts as a home assistant. Ask it to perform a task whilst ambling around your living room, and it’ll respond.

However, the Echo with Alexa is only available to purchase in the US.

Now Lexi performs many of the same functions on your iPhone. You can place orders, control your smarthome devices, access Alexa’s Skills, inquire about the weather, and more.

All you need is an Amazon account to get it up and running. And everyone has one of those, right?

Related: Best iPhone apps

As The Next Web points out, the Lexi app doesn’t feature support for Alexa’s music or book services (it isn’t an official Amazon app). So you won’t, for example, be able to ask it to stream music from your Amazon Prime Music account.

Still, it’s a good way to try out Alexa’s features (most of them anyway) ahead of a wider rollout of the Echo speaker range. We’re waiting, Amazon.

(apester:56b9c17b180dad8505750fec)

Do you plan to buy Alexa? Let us know in the comments below.