Take that burglars: this Ring Video Doorbell Pro Black Friday deal is a steal

A video doorbell isn’t just about convenience, it’s a way to add security to your front door. With a permanent wired connection, the £139 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent way to keep your home safe, and excellent value as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.
A sleek-looking doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro replaces your existing wired doorbell, giving you a 1080p camera that you can use to have a two-way conversation with anyone at your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro - Early Black Friday Deal
Keep an eye on your front door from your smartphone no matter where you are. As a way to boost convenience or simply to bolster security to your home, this is a great product.
Whether you’re telling a courier where to leave a parcel or sending a door-to-door salesman packing, this video doorbell makes it look as though you’re in when you’re out.
Footage is saved to the cloud, so should you capture anything dodgy going on, you can share the footage with the police and help get a conviction.
All of that for £139 is remarkable value, given that this is the lowest price that the doorbell has ever sold for and £90 cheaper than the usual £229 selling price.
